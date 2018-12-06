Kevin Hart’s Homophobic Tweets May Threaten Oscar Gig

CLOSE
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart’s response to criticism over earlier homophobic tweets has further inflamed the backlash to the newly minted Oscar host.

On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should “stop being negative” after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn’t going to “let the craziness frustrate me.” Hart said he “loves everybody.”

Stop looking for reasons to be negative…Stop searching for reasons to be angry….I swear I wish you guys could see/feel/understand the mental place that I am in. I am truly happy people….there is nothing that you can do to change that…NOTHING. I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all….with that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love….Please take your negative energy and put it into something constructive. Please….What’s understood should never have to be said. I LOVE EVERYBODY…..ONCE AGAIN EVERYBODY. If you choose to not believe me then that’s on you….Have a beautiful day

The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart’s management to “discuss Kevin’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record.”

In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said “if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will.”

The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. A representative for the academy didn’t respond to messages Thursday.

 

Black Actors , Black comedians , Kevin Hart , LGBT , Oscars 2019 , Social Media

