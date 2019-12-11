Seven More Women Accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. Of Sexual Misconduct, Bringing Total To 22

Seven more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuba Gooding Jr., bringing the total number of accusers to 22.

One woman claims the actor groped, forcibly kissed her and ripped her tights at the 2009 Sundance Film Festival. She was able to escape his grasp when she bit his cheek and ran away, Complex reports.

Back in 2011, Gooding Jr. allegedly told a woman: “I know you want to be an actress; I can ruin you” after she refused to let him put his hand down her pants. Last year, he allegedly told another woman to “sit on my face, pee in my mouth, and pee all over me,” the report states.

Back in October, three women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Cuba, bringing the total to five accusers at the time, according to TMZ.

“It’s a pattern,” said a source, noting that all of the alleged attacks, which date back to 2008, occurred at bars or restaurants, Page Six reported.

Goodling was previously indicted on an additional undisclosed charge in his current sexual misconduct case with the still unidentified woman who accused him of grabbing her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in the Moxy Times Square hotel on June 9.

Mark Heller, attorney for Gooding Jr. said in a statement about this new round of accusers that the actor “has and does deny all allegations of criminal conduct.”

“Unfortunately, people come out of the woodwork, making false allegations against Cuba, as often times happens when a celebrity is accused by the District Attorney’s Office in a Public Forum,” the attorney said. “The spurious, uncharged allegations offered by the District Attorney’s Office are so ancient and outdated and lacking in details and impairs the Defendant from defending against them; thus, it demonstrates that the District Attorney’s Office’s motive in introducing these inflammatory, uncharged allegations is not for any probative value, but to merely gain an advantage against the Defendant and prejudice the Jury against the Defendant.”

Gooding has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

