Lupita Nyong’o, Jamie Foxx, Sterling K. Brown Get SAG Award Nods

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, were announced Wednesday in West Hollywood, California. As we’ve seen with the Golden Globe Awards, there are some films in the mix that are shaping up to be Oscar frontrunners. As we’ve also seen, some stellar performances by Black actors and actresses were overlooked entirely. Here is the full list of nominees.

MOVIES

Actor: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”; Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”; Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker.”

Actress: Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”; Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”; Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”; Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”; Renee Zellweger, “Judy.”

Supporting actor: Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”; Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”; Al Pacino, “The Irishman”; Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”; Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Supporting actress: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”; Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”; Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”; Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”; Margot Robbie, “Bombshell.”

Cast: “Bombshell”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”

___

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries: Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”; Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”; Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”; Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”; Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”; Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”; Joey King, “The Act”; Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”; Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon.”

Actor in a drama series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”; David Harbour, “Stranger Things.”

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.””

Actor in a comedy series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”; Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Actress in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

Ensemble in a drama series: “Big Little Lies”; “The Crown”; “Game of Thrones”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Stranger Things.”

Ensemble in a comedy series: “Barry”; “Fleabag”; “The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Schitt’s Creek.”

___

Life achievement award: Robert De Niro

