D.L.’s GED Section: The Confederate Flag

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations for the Trump administration and governor South Carolina, said in an interview that the confederate flag was and is not about racism. She claimed that when Dylan Roof walked into the church and killed 9 people he “hijacked the confederate flag” and made it evil. But, D.L. couldn’t disagree more! He says the only thing that Roof stole was nine lives. He believes that Roof didn’t hijack the meaning of the confederate flag, “he embodied it.” According to D.L., if the founders of the flag saw what Roof did in that church, they’d be “proud that he had that flag behind him.” The founders of that flag wanted to keep Black people as their slaves and didn’t view them as human or respect their lives. D.L. says the confederate flag “is a symbol of the murder of Brown people.”

Also On Black America Web: