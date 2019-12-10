Chadwick Boseman Praises Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Movie: He Never Ceases To Amaze Me’

Chadwick Boseman recently dished on a episode of The Fourth Wall podcast, about a couple of his future projects, Spike Lee’s highly anticipated “Da 5 Bloods.”

Lee tapped Chadwick Boseman to join the ensemble of his next film, which Netflix will distribute. The film follows Vietnam veterans who go back to the jungle to find their lost innocence and put their broken selves back together.

“He never ceases to amaze me in terms of angles and scopes of Black characters that he finds to show,” said Boseman of the Oscar-winning filmmaker. “I think that’s what you can expect. A lot of times, people will try to stereotype and put racism in a box. The Black guy has to do this and do that.”

Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" rounds out its cast with Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis joining Delroy Lindo and Chadwick Boseman. The film is centered on the story of four Black vets who return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader. pic.twitter.com/VwVQDmmVdX — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 12, 2019

Lee penned the “Da 5 Bloods” script with his “BlacKkKlansman” co-scribe Kevin Willmott, based on an original screenplay by Danny Bilson and Paul DeMeo and rewrite by Matthew Billingsly, per TheWrap. Delroy Lindo also has a role in the film, as does “Leon: The Professional” star Jean Reno

“And it was just interesting to find, with these men, that there are some things about them you’re like oh wow I didn’t expect that. And I think it’s going to be good to see if you have a box you put somebody in, you gotta take a couple of these characters out of those boxes. That’s what I love about Spike,” Boseman added.

“Da 5 Bloods” would mark Lee’s first directing gig for Netflix. He also executive produces their company’s adaptation of his film “She’s Gotta Have It.”

You can catch Boseman in the new thriller “21 Bridges,” which hits theaters on November 22.

Listen to the full interview with the actor on The Fourth Wall podcast.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE