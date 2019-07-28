Chadwick Boseman Stars In Action Packed ’21 Bridges’ [VIDEO]

STX Entertainment has released the first trailer for “21 Bridges” starring Chadwick Boseman, best known as T’Challa/Black Panther.

“Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony and Joe Russo serve as producers on the project, which centers on a cop hunting a pair of cop-killers in a locked-down Manhattan. Take a look at the trailer above.

Here’s a synopsis (via vanyaland.com):

“’21 Bridges’ follows an embattled NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman), who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.”

Forbes Senior Contributor Scott Mendelson writes, “Sure, you loved Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, but will you also show up for this STX Entertainment-released star vehicle which stars Boseman as “just a guy?”

“21 Bridges” reunites Boseman with the Russo brothers after the latest “Avengers” movies. In a recent interview for the film, the actor was asked how he feels about the fan frenzy for the movie.

“It’s great, but I’m dead,” he says with a knowing smile, Yahoo reports. “So I can’t answer any questions about that.”

When the journalist says fans aren’t ready for him to be dead, Boseman simply replies, “But I am.”

The 22-second video has gone viral on Twitter, check it out below.

Meanwhile, “21 Bridges” hits theaters September 29.

