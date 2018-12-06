Regina King, ‘Black Panther’ & ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Among The 2019 Golden Globe Nominees

Award season is here and to kick off the major awards, the nominations for the 76th Golden Globes were announced this morning. “Vice,” received six nominations including best musical or comedy, director, actor (Christian Bale), supporting actress (Amy Adams), supporting actor (Sam Rockwell) and screenplay. “A Star Is Born” starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga ” and two other movies received five noms.

Regina King received nominations in two categories. The multi-time Emmy Award winner received noms for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (“If Beale Street Could Talk“) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television( “Seven Seconds“) “Black Panther,” “BlackKklansman” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” join “A Star Is Born” and the Queen/Freddie Mercury Biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category.

Spike Lee (Best Director) and John David Washington (Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama) received nominations for “BlackKklansman”Check out the rest of the nominees below.