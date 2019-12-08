Beyoncè Is Not Doing A Residency In Las Vegas

Reports stating that Beyoncè was doing a Las Vegas residency had the BeyHive hyped. Well, they’ll have to wait a little longer for B’s next move, because it’s “absolutely not true,” her rep told Variety.

The story spread after it was posted by Love B. Scott on his blog, citing “sources” that said she would announce the residency in the first half of 2020. The report also said the residency would have made Beyoncè the highest-paid entertainer in the city.

To be honest, we wouldn’t be surprised if it actually happens sometime in the not too distant future, but at a time when Bey can control the announcement.

Be that as it may, she has done duty in Sin City in the past. In case you forgot, her “I Am… Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn Las Vegas” album was recorded there over a few dates during her “I Am…” world tour back in 2009.

Meanwhile, though, the news had Beyoncé fans super excited one way or the other about the idea, with some claiming that there was no way the star would agree to a residency rather than releasing a new album beforehand. Others felt she might like the stability of a residency as opposed to a world tour, especially now that she has three kids.

Meanwhile, in related news, Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s daddy,recently went back in time, so to speak, and opened up the vaults of the singer’s back catalog with the group in which she became famous, Destiny’s Child. At that time, the girl-group went by the name Girls Tyme.

