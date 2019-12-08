Atlanta Is One Of The Most ‘Sinful’ Cities In U.S.

A new study has determined that Atlanta is one of the most “sinful” cities in the nation.

WalletHub’s study compared 180 cities using 39 relevant metrics based on the Seven Deadly Sins of anger, hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Las Vegas ranked No.1 on the study, Los Angeles followed while St. Louis, Houston, and Atlanta rounded out the top five.

The study tries to measure the Biblical sins, using 39 metrics including hate-crime incidents and the number of active Tinder users. Scores are based on a 100 point scale.

We all have our vices. Some cities, however, seem to have more than others. According to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America. These are the most sinful cities in the country. https://t.co/vAByDCiYvA — AJC (@ajc) November 28, 2018

Los Angeles had the highest vanity score, Portland and Tampa offer the most adult entertainment establishments per capita, and residents of Madison, Wisconsin are the heaviest drinkers in the country, according to the study. Detroit ranked highest in the anger and hate category.

The laziest city was Hialeah, Florida, where nearly half of school-age children are reportedly overweight.

Here’s Atlanta’s rankings (via ajc.com):

Overall: No. 5, with a score of 53.12

Anger and hatred: 29

Jealousy: 1

Excesses and vices: 114

Greed: 179

Lust: 4

Vanity: 9

Laziness: 51

According to the study, Pearl City, Hawaii, is the least sinful.

For the full list, click here.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: