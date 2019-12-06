Tom’s Surprise: Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford is a Tom Joyner Morning Show Favorite! He called in early this morning to wish Tom a happy retirement and said that Tom and the crew “taught [him] how to wake up!” Crawford is so grateful for his time on the TJMS and said that “every morning was special.” He loved being a part of such a great family. The sky shows were his favorite, because they were so unique and had people up partying early in the morning! And then there was the Fantastic Voyage where he “got to have that beautiful blonde mane!”

