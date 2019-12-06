Inside Her Story: The Dangers Of Hair Dyes And Relaxers

Recently a study came out that said hair dye and relaxers increase risk of breast cancer especially in Black women. The study says women who dye their hair are 60% more likely to develop breast cancer and those who get relaxers are 30% more likely to develop breast cancer. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Holistic hair stylist and owner of Duafe Holistic Hair Salon, Syretta Scott.

Scott has been in the holistic hair industry for 20 years and was “not at all” surprised by this study because the industry “is not regulated,” she said. She explains that both relaxers and permanent colors have over 5,000 chemicals in them. Many of those chemicals are endocrine interrupters and they affect our hormones.

Scott emphasizes that this “is extremely serious” and it is important the stylists teach about healthy hair, not just make clients “pretty.”

