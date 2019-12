This year is flying by! It’s moving “like Harriet Tubman on a Pelaton,” Huggy laughs. We are officially 20 days away from Christmas, 18 days away from Hanukkah…how did this happen? And Kamala Harris dropped out of the presidential race! Huggy thinks it’s because America wasn’t ready for a strong woman in charge. Shes continuing to clap back at folks though, when Trump said he was “sorry” to see her go she said “don’t worry Mr President I’ll see you at your trial.”

