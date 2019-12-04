It’s Jay Z’s 50th Birthday And Everyone Is Celebrating

Yup, Jay Z is 50! Born Sean Corey Carter on December 4 , 1969, Jay didn’t put his hometown of Brooklyn on the map, but he’s certainly held it down almost ever since he came onto the scene.

And in honor of his born day, the whole internet threw him a celebration. He’s had his critics over the years, as any successful individual does, but its fair to say that he’s at the very least set an example for Black self-made success.

Here’s a look at some of the celebratory tweets, how he’s made his money and a few other things we found to encompass the impact he’s had on culture and society. Happy Birthday Jay!

jay-z’s come a long way since his first live performance in 1991 🙏 #HOV50pic.twitter.com/Z3MjIrVrkf — Genius (@Genius) December 4, 2019

Jay-Z's whole catalogue returns to @Spotify as he celebrates his half century! 🙏🏆 Happy 50th Birthday to one of the greatest rapper/entrepreneurs.#JayZ pic.twitter.com/qDBOzLeKLq — LØST CULTURE (@LOSTCULTURE) December 4, 2019

I can’t believe JayZ is 50 lol wtf he went from big bro to uncle real quickkkk! — Nik Nik 💎 (@simplynik_) December 4, 2019

Top 5 JayZ:

1. Lost Ones

2. Excuse me Miss

3. Renegade ft Eminem

4. Izzo

5. Things you do ft. Mariah Carey@ClassicFM973#theswitch #HappyBirthdayJAYZ — Adeshola! (@iamoutspokn) December 4, 2019

It's the KING of Sag's birthday. The Goat. The Legend. The Icon. The Greatest to EVER do it. Happy Birthday to #JayZ!!! — Tre Wesley (@TrevonWes) December 4, 2019

To commemorate JAY-Z’s 50th birthday, @DJBooth & @Yoh31 picked 15 lyrics from his discography that stand as essential life advice. 📖: https://t.co/vZ74XiCjhL What’s the best advice JAY-Z has given you through his music? #Hov50 pic.twitter.com/zL1ONKnWpU — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 4, 2019

I’m happy to announce my new book “JAY-Z: Made in America.” It examines Jay’s hustling past and present, his poetic genius, and his political engagement. Lots of fresh interpretations of Jay’s thought and career! You can pre-order the book today! Thanks! https://t.co/OgVOO1v9Ku — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) July 9, 2019

