Rumor Report: Did Gabrielle Union Leave “AGT” Because Of Racism And Sexism?

It was announced this weekend that both Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union have been let go from their stints on “America’s Got Talent.” However, according to Love B Scott’s blog, there’s a lot more to the story as far as Gabby Union’s firing is concerned.

The site is saying that a source at NBC responded, saying that her firing came as a result of her speaking up about ‘problematic’ situations.

“[Gabrielle’s] contract was not renewed after being the #1 talent on the show, NBC and network TV. She set the record for her Golden Buzzer. They only replace the women and Blacks at Simon (Cowell)’s whim. She wouldn’t walk away from $12 million because she’s ‘busy.’ Based on weekly interactions on social media, by the time ‘AGT’ finale aired Gabrielle was the #1 talent on network TV for 2019. Why not pick up someone’s option in extreme success?”

The NBC source’s statement continues:

“Social media engagement is the new measuring stick for talent and Simon isn’t on social media. Juliane and Gabrielle were both way higher ranked/engaged than Howie. The idea the network wants to ‘switch things up’ only applies to women and Black folks.

Hmm, looks like Nick Cannon was on to something when he blew a lot of minds by putting “AGT” in his rearview mirror when he walked away from his 8-figure contract to host the show in 2017.

Cannon took to Facebook to announce that he was “threatened with termination by executives” after he made a racial joke about NBC on his Showtime stand-up special. He famously told the show where to stick it prior to the 12th season.

“My soul won’t allow me to be in business with corporations that attempt to frown on freedom of speech, censor artists, and question cultural choices,” Cannon said at the time.

Scott says NBC sources told the site that Gabrielle Union’s firing is merely a continuation of their problematic tendencies.

“Let’s just say they didn’t start the racism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia etc. in season 14. They were quite comfortable with it all by the time Gabrielle got there. Remember Nick said ‘NBC stands for N*gga Be Careful.’”

