Retired LAPD Detective Says Public Pressure Needed To Get Arrest In Tupac’s Murder

23 years after rapper Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas, retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Greg Kading said the murder has been solved, but police have yet to prosecute the man who confessed to participating in the crime.

Back in 2009, Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — was questioned by LAPD about the murder of Biggie Smalls, but according to Kading, who was in the room at the time, Davis instead confessed to his involvement Shaku’s murder

“[Orlando Anderson] leaned over and rolled down the window and popped him,” Davis said in a recording from that interview.

During the interrogation, Davis claimed he gave the gun to his nephew Anderson, who fired the shots that killed the hip-hop icon. Anderson himself was later killed in another crime.

“Clearly there’s probable cause to arrest him,” Kading said.

Via CBS Los Angeles:

Davis’ initial statements were protected by what’s known as a proffer session, where a person is allowed to give information about a crime without their confession being used against them in court. What’s not protected, Kading said, were the related public confessions Davis has since made on radio interviews and in a new book being sold on Amazon.

“[He’s] boasting about it, and making money off of it and taunting law enforcement,” Kading said. “I don’t know why, after all these months, nothing has been done,” he said.

Kading said public pressure on Las Vegas police is the only thing that will bring justice in this case.

