Yes, There Is A White Tupac Shakur And He Got Arrested In Tennessee

Yes, Tupac Shakur is making headlines again. And right about now, your brain is not sure what to do with the info your eyes just sent it regarding our headline and photo.

The bottom line is that it’s all true. And yes, the Tupac Shakur YOU are no doubt thinking about was Black and unfortunately, is still deceased.

So, what we are left with is a white Tupac, who is alive, but not doing so well after he was arrested in Johnson City, Tennessee.

You see, this Tupac A. Shakur, who is 40, was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly threatening police with a knife.

Johnson City police officers were trying to arrest Shakur on a warrant when he “attempted to lunge towards [them] with a knife in his hand before being taken to the ground,” according to authorities.

Police also said a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine were also found on Shakur.

Yes, he’s heavily tatted like the late rapper/actor, but they, of course, don’t bear any resemblance to each other. On the other hand, would you believe, they do share the same name – down to the middle initial – though it’s not clear if that was Shakur’s given name or if he changed it later in life.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, as far this dude’s arrest, here’s the deal. The officers were responding to a call Saturday about the 40-year-old Shakur, who had active warrants for his arrest from another department.

Here’s more via Daily Mail:

When officers arrived at the scene, they reported seeing Shakur leaving in a car. And when they attempted to detain him, they say Shakur lunged at them with a knife.

He was arrested and held at the Washington County Detention Center on $18,000 bond.

He’s been charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, meth possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Shakur is set to appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on Monday.

Now you know this arrest is only going to add to the conspiracy that the original Tupac Shakur is actually still alive, and was not gunned down in 1996 in Las Vegas at the age of 25.

On top of that, this Tupac is giving the REAL Tupac a bad name. 🙁

PHOTO: Washington County Detention Center

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: