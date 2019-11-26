Kennesaw State Women’s Basketball Player Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting

Kamiyah Street, the starting point guard on the Kennesaw State women’s basketball team, was taken into custody by Atlanta police on Thursday for her link to the murder of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne.

Police confirmed to the Atlanta Journal Constitution that the 20-year-old was arrested in connection to the July 16 “targeted shooting” death of Hubbard-Etienne, whose body was found in an Atlanta apartment complex. Police believe the incident was a robbery gone awry.

Street is one of five people indicted on the murder charges. She is facing eight charges, including three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kennesaw State starting point guard Kamiyah Street was arrested Thursday in Atlanta on multiple murder charges, according to Fulton County Jail records.https://t.co/5VijWX33r2 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) November 24, 2019

Street was named in the indictment along with: Cortez Devon Banks, 22; Dontacus Brantley, 20; Johnerton Blake Gilstrap, 21; and Tobias Raynard Wells, 20. Police are still searching for an additional suspect, per ESPN.com. All five are charged with murder and felony murder, both of which carry an automatic sentence of life in prison.

District Attorney Paul Howard said in a statement that police identified Street by reviewing surveillance video. An independent investigation of the shooting “clearly indicated Street’s involvement with the death,” Howard said.

The 14-count indictment filed Oct. 22 says Hubbard-Etienne was shot during an armed robbery attempt and at least one shot was fired at a second man. The indictment does not say who fired the shots.

“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges,” a Kennesaw State athletic department spokesperson said in a statement. “The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE