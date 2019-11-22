Little Known Black History Fact: Drew Charter School Golf Team

Even before Tiger Woods made his dominant run in golf, Black golfers have made their mark on the game, including pioneers like Charlie Sifford, the first African-American to play on the PGA tour. In Atlanta, the golf team at the Drew Charter School made history by becoming the first all-Black squad to win a Georgia state golfing championship at the high school level.

Under the guidance of head coach Joe Weems, the Drew Charter School program has benefitted from a relationship that began 19 years ago within the East Lake community. Drew Charter partnered with the East Lake Country Club’s “First Tee” program, which is aimed at grooming minority golfers

Members of the team were present at the 2018 TOUR Championship at the East Lake Golf Club where Tiger Woods reclaimed his elite status by winning the tournament and its hefty $9 million purse. The team sees Woods as an inspiration and are hoping to one day take a crack themselves at capturing the national title.

Among their many honors and accolades, the team was awarded with rings this week for winning the 2019 state championship. The team members helped to design the hardware as well.

Hopefully, some of the young golfers will join the pro ranks of the PGA Tour and rewrite history once again.

