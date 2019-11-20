T.I. Will Address GYN Visits With Daughter On ‘Red Table Talk’

jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” is tailor made to discuss drama. That’s why she’s soon be sitting down with T.I. to discuss “Deyjah-Gate.”

Yes, “Deyjah-Gate” is the scandal that jumped off after the rapper and actor, 39, boasted about attending his 18-year-old daughter’s visits to the gynecologist. He shared that he did so to ensure her hymen was “intact” and confirm her virginity on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast co-hosted by singer Miguel’s wife Nanzanin.

Pinkett Smith walked the red carpet at a screening of the drama “Hala,” at this year’s AFI Fest in Hollywood on Monday, and she told ET that T.I. would be appearing on the show.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed,” Pinkett Smith said. “And of course, he’s going to address the controversy that has been swirling.”

If you’ve been following the story, you know that that particular podcast episode has since been deleted in the wake of the backlash. The rapper’s daughter subsequently unfollowed him on Instagram and then she deactivated all her social media accounts this past weekend.

“We just shot that [episode of Red Table Talk] today,” Pinkett Smith shared. “And then he and [his wife] Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage. So that will be next Monday (11-24-19).”

ET says Pinkett Smith on Monday to support the film “Hala” — on which she served as an executive producer. It tells the story of a young Muslim woman in America struggling to find her identity while balancing her faith, her family and her own dreams and ambitions.

“I feel like it’s a very universal story about a young woman coming of age,” Pinkett Smith explained. “I think that as women we all understand the struggles just trying to self actualize, whether it’s trying to individualize ourselves from our mother’s identity or what we think our father’s want us to be our cultures, society just trying to find our way and find our own self.”

Look for “Hala” in limited release starting Dec. 6.

