T.I. Says He Accompanies His Daughter, 18, To The Gynecologist Every Year To Make Sure She’s Still A Virgin

Rapper T.I. has made the shocking revelation that he accompanies his teenage daughter to the gynecologist every year to ensure that she is still a virgin.

On the Ladies Like Us podcast, the 39-year-old stressed the importance that his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah Harris not have sex yet. He goes as far as to accompany her on her annual gynecological checkup to confirm that her hymen isn’t broken.

“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he said.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” said the star, who also has a three-year-old named Heiress.

Podcast hosts Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham seemed like they thought he was joking, that’s when he went into more detail about their doctor visits.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” he said. “Usually like the day after the party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.”

Of course doctors can’t share patient information without the patient’s consent, because Doctor patient confidentiality is a thing. But T.I. got his daughter into giving permission.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this … so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?’ “See doc? No problem.”

T.I. defended his actions, explaining that he thinks a lot of people wish their parents had been more protective of them.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there, he went on to say he doesn’t want guys to take an interest in his daughter even though she’s now an adult.

‘They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin?’ he asked. ‘Like, really? All that work.’

The hosts of the podcast laughed hysterically throughout T.I.’s story, but also called Deyjah a ‘prisoner’ and told the rapper he was encouraging men to be ‘vultures.’

On the flip side, T.I. doesn’t seem too worried about the sexual activities of his sons, including 14-year-old King, who is already sexually active.

The teenager admitted in June 2019 episode of the family’s VH1 reality show that he was having sex and T.I., who was clearly less than happy, laughed it off.

“I don’t want any of my children to have sex before it’s time for them, but who’s to say when it’s time?” he said. Adding, “I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl. And that’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different.”

