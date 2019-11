Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene Pick Up ‘Best Gospel Album’ Nods [FULL LIST]

12-time Grammy award winner Kirk Franklin has the opportunity to add 2 more to his mantle. The 2020 Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday morning and Franklin received two nominations; Best Gospel Album (Long Live Love) and Bes Gospel Song (Love Theory). Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers and CeCe Winans were among the artists nominated for Best Gospel Album.

Travis Greene, Koryn Hawthorne, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard were also nominated in the Best Gospel song categories. Congratulations to all of the artists nominated this year! the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards takes place Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

LOVE THEORY – Kirk Franklin

TALKIN’ ‘BOUT JESUS – Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams

SEE THE LIGHT- Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr

SPEAK THE NAME – Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant

THIS IS A MOVE (LIVE) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Best Gospel Album

LONG LIVE LOVE – Kirk Franklin

GOSHEN – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri -City Singers

TUNNEL VISION -Gene Moore

SETTLE HERE – William Murphy

SOMETHING’S HAPPENING! A CHRISTMAS ALBUM – CeCe Winans

