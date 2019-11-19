T.I. To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ To Address Hymen Inspection Controversy

It’s been a few weeks since T.I. went viral for his unnerving comments concerning his daughter’s virginity. While sitting with the podcast hosts of Ladies Like Us, T.I. admitted that he takes his daughter Deyjah to the gynecologist yearly to check to make sure her hymen is still intact.

With the internet in an uproar about this revelation, T.I. is leaning on Jada Pinkett Smith to tell his side of the story.

“My next big guest is Tip. T.I. is coming to the table. Yes indeed,” Pinket Smith told Entertainment Tonight.“And of course, he’s going to address the controversy that has been swirling.”

After the story hit the web, Deyjah unfollowed her father on social media. She also deactivated all her social media accounts. Now Pinkett will have the chance to ask the Harris’ about the state of their family dynamic in the aftermath and inquire about their marriage.

“We just shot that [episode of Red Table Talk] today,” Pinkett Smith revealed. “And then he and [his wife] Tiny sit down and talk about how they survived, in regards to their marriage. So that will be next Monday,” the actress told press.

It will be interesting to hear what further details T.I. can add to the conversation, after his parenting decisions were called into play in early November. The Atlanta native admitted that since his daughter’s 16th birthday, he’s been accompanying her to gynecologist exams.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” he said at the time.

“Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See doc? No problem.’ And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity.’ So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

This story was originally posted on MadameNoire.com.

