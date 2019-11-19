British Actor Kingsley Ben-Adair To Portray Barack Obama In James Comey Miniseries

According to Deadline, director Billy Ray tapped Afro-British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir to play Barack Obama in an upcoming miniseries based on James Comey’s tell-all memoir, Higher Loyalty, produced by CBS Studios.

In addition to Jeff Daniels in the lead role as Comey, Deadline reports:

Spotlight‘s Brian d’Arcy James will play Mark Giuliano, the former FBI Deputy Director; Steve Zissis (HBO’s Togetherness) is set to play Jim Baker, the former FBI General Counsel, and Shawn Doyle (House of Cards and Fargo) will play Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. Ben-Adir has starred in The OA, Peaky Blinders and Deep State and next stars opposite Zoe Kravitz in High Fidelity. He’s also part of the ensemble cast for Noelle for Disney +.

A Higher Loyalty tells the story Comey’s role as FBI Director from 2013 until President Donald Trump publicly fired him in May 2017.

The New York Daily News reports that the series doesn’t yet have a network.

No word on who will play Trump.

