Rihanna Is Bodacious In Black At The L.A. Premiere Of “Queen & Slim”

World traveler, beauty mogul and Bajan queen Rihanna showed up to the American Film Institute Festival for the L.A. premiere of the much talked about movie, “Queen & Slim.” She looked gorgeous, serving us a middle part, shoulder-length hair style with loose waves. She wore a gray smokey eye and a raisin reddish brown lipstick.

Her dress of choice was a vintage John Galliano kimono dress that showed her legs with a daring thigh-high slit. She accented outfit with silver and black jewelry, black strappy sandals and a small black bag with a large embellishment.

Rihanna recently took to Instagram to apologize to her friends, family, and business partners for a little grace. She addressed them directly, stating, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. This year has been quit an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

It seems she worked on that balance a bit by supporting Lena Waithe and her latest project. Rihanna was spotted at the after party taking images with Lena Waithe, director Melina Matsoukas, the cast of Queen & Slim and more.

