Little Known Black History Fact: Sigma Gamma Rho

The Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. sorority was founded on November 12, 1922 by seven public school teachers at Butler University in Indianapolis, Ind. Employing the motto “Greater Service, Greater Progress, the sorority is one of the “Divine Nine” of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.

The young public school educators who founded SGRho were Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian Irene White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin, and Cubena McClure.

SGRho is the only Black Greek-letter organization established by graduate students, and the only of the four sororities in the Divine Nine founded at a predominantly white university. In 1929, the founders established an undergraduate chapter at Butler University.

Notable members of SGRho include Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel, singer Marilyn McCoo, Kelly Price, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, MC Lyte, author Alice Childress, and more. There are 100,000 members of the sorority worldwide and it also offers scholarships and college aid for both men and women, and established several programs teaching financial literacy for young students, and also enacted a program that aided African women in opening their own businesses among other stellar service initiatives.

