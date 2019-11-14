Chikesia Clemons Sues Waffle House After Viral Arrest

Chikesia Clemons is taking further legal action in an ongoing dispute stemming from her April 2018 arrest at an Alabama Waffle House.

On Wednesday, noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump,filed a complaint against Waffle House on Clemons’ behalf citing unlawful discrimination, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution, and abuse of process, according to WKRG.

“The video evidence is indisputable when you look at how they assaulted, battered, body slammed and choked this Black woman, this unarmed Black woman and how they disrobed her,” Crump said during Wednesday’s press conference.

“The mental anguish of that video being seen over and over again. The fact that her family had to see that video, affected her life in every way.”

Crump, standing alongside Attorney Catherine Sevcenko, Senior Counsel for the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, expressed that Waffle House employees called police prematurely.

Clemons was arrested by Sarland officers after a verbal altercation which Clemons claims began when she was trying to obtain the franchise’s corporate number. Police claimed Clemons verbally threatened Waffle House staff.

Her arrest went viral when another customer recorded it. Clemons’ breasts were exposed during the arrest.

The actions of police during the arrest generated multiple protests, spearheaded by prominent Black activists including Al Sharpton, Brittney Packnett, Tamika Mallory and Harlem rapper Mysonne.

Last July, outrage erupted again after Clemons was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. However, in the months following, Clemons appealed the ruling and was formally granted a jury trial. In August, Clemons was found not guilty on disorderly conduct but was found guilty of resisting arrest.

