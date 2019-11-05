Dionne Warwick’s $7M IRS Bankruptcy Case Dismissed

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is breathing a sigh of relief after her $7 million legal battle with the IRS was recently dismissed.

According to The Blast, court documents show Warwick and the IRS informed the court that they’re dropping their respective lawsuits.

Warwick and the government have been battling for years over millions of debt owed that she believed was discharged in her bankruptcy several years ago, the report states.

Las Vegas Magazine + Christmas Time = https://t.co/eXsoLCK04G — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) September 10, 2019

Via The Blast:

Despite Warwick filing for bankruptcy in 2013, the IRS believed her debt was valid and continued to demand it even after the singer sued them.

Warwick, who blamed a business manager for her financial plight, had mostly tax-related debts spread across years and amounting to $6,964,466.87.

She reportedly sought a court order discharging the $7 million tax debt from 1990 – 2008 and an injunction preventing the IRS from seizing her assets. Although the debt was discharged in Warwick’s bankruptcy, the government contested the discharge.

Warwick also once accused the IRS of violating a court order when they attempted to seize her assets over tax debt for 2011-2012.

The government reportedly argued that Warwick’s $71,000 debt was discovered when she failed to report income on her returns.

The IRS and Warwick’s case was set for trial on March 6, 2019, but was postponed due to the government shutdown at the time.

Now the case has been dismissed.

