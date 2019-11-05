Anthony Mackie Divorced His Childhood Sweetheart…Last Year

You have to admire public figures who are able to keep the people out of their personal lives. Despite starring in Oscar-winning movies, beloved TV series and several Marvel films as the Black superhero Falcon, Anthony Mackie has kept the details of his personal life on lock.

It’s the reason we didn’t know the actor had filed for divorce.

The last time we heard about Mackie, outside of his professional career, was in 2015 when he revealed that he and his wife Sheletta Capital, had welcomed their third child. This was months after the world discovered that the couple had secretly gotten married the year before.

He’s following in the same pattern with his divorce. Mackie filed for divorce in 2017, after two years of marriage. And TMZ reported today that things were finalized last year.

Sources claim that the spirit was amicable. We would hope so given the fact that Mackie and Chapital have known each other since they were 7-year-old elementary school sweethearts in their hometown of New Orleans.

In 2014, Mackie told Queen Latifah about the first time he saw Chapital.

“It was funny. I was coming from a very bad school and going to a very good school,” he recalled their first encounter during a 2014 appearance on the “Queen Latifah Show.” “And when I walked into second grade it was Dr. Seuss Day, and we had the little hot plate out and the teacher was making green eggs and ham. So I walk in, and I looked and I see this little girl with these ratty pigtails and skinny legs, and I was like WOW!”

Mackie and Chapital have four children together and will share joint custody.

