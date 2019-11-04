How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich

Today is National Sandwich Day and all across the country, people are having moments of joy because the now-beloved Popeyes Chicken Sandwich has made a glorious return after three months off the menu.

But, if you don’t want to have to wait in line for hours at the counter or drive-thru, we have a bit of a life hack for you. Here’s how you can make your own copycat Popeyes Chicken Sandwich via Gimmie Delicious.

INGREDIENTS:

For the chicken marinade

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon EACH paprika garlic powder, black pepper, salt

For Breading

1 cup flour

½ cup corn starch

1 tablespoon EACH paprika garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper (for spicy)

1 teaspoon EACH salt & pepper

Spicy mayo

½ cup mayo

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon paprika or cajun or taco seasoning

1/2 tsp garlic powder

To Assemble:

4 medium-sized brioche buns

Mayonnaise

Sliced pickles

3-4 cups canola oil for frying

DIRECTIONS:

To Marinate chicken

Pound chicken breasts in between two pieces of parchment paper or plastic wrap. Cut each chicken breast in half crosswise to make 2 small pieces of chicken about the same size as the bun (see video below). In a large bowl, buttermilk, paprika, garlic powder, salt & black pepper. Add the chicken to the mix and place in the fridge to marinate up to 24 hours or use right away.

To Cook Chicken

Heat oil in a large heavy-duty skillet or pot on medium temperature or until the temperature reaches 350F. In a medium shallow bowl, whisk the flour, cornstarch, and spices. Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of the buttermilk batter into the flour mixture and mix it through with a fork. Working with 1 piece at a time, dredge chicken the flour mixture and press flour on the top chicken to form a thick crust. Transfer chicken to hot oil and fry for 3-5 minutes per side or until the outside is crispy and golden and the internal temperature reaches 165F.

To Assemble

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large saucepan and toast buns face down until golden and crisp. Whisk all the ingredients for the mayo in a small bowl and spread a generous layer of mayo on each bun. Top with pickles and chicken. Enjoy hot!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes Sandwich was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: