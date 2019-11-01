White Man Spits And Hurls N-Word At Bus Driver [Video]

A bitter old white man was caught on video hurling the n-word at a bus driver in central Brooklyn this week.

According to patch.com, the racist rant erupted on a B68 bus on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood Tuesday night, officials told the Daily News.

“Sit down,” he says to someone not seen on camera, then turns to the bus driver. “Shut your mouth, n—–. Negro. Get the f—out of here.”

via Blavity:

According to a witness and fellow passenger, when the driver asked the elderly man to pay his fare, he refused because the bus was late. The man, whose name is not yet known, then reportedly sat down angrily in the reserved seats at the front of the transit vehicle, where he began yelling at the driver.

When the driver tells him to get out, the man responds: “Get the f*uckout of here. You get out… or drive and shut your mouth, n****r.”

“Just shut your mouth and drive. I hope you’re not drinking today, f*cker,” the man said.

“You’re wasting time, n****r… you redneck.”

“From this accident, you got no pension, nothing,” the man said again. “And you got no future in the f*cking MTA. That’s it. You’re fired today. F*cker.

In the six-minute-long video that a passenger uploaded to YouTube, the racist rider also verbally attacks another individual who attempts to shut down his aggression.

“F**k you. Sit down, you piece of s**t,” irate white males shouts.

The bus driver orders him off the bus and threatens to call police. After a few minutes, the old loon starts to exit, slams his fist into the driver’s protective barrier, and spits at the driver before finally walking away.

The incident was reported to the MTA, who released a statement.

“The MTA has referred this matter to the NYPD for full investigation,” said MTA spokesperson Shams Tarek. “This is abhorrent, racist, and violent behavior, and any crimes committed should result in prosecution.”

The incident has been referred to the New York Police Department for an investigation. No arrests have been made

Watch the shocking footage above.

