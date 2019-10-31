Wendy Williams On Her Relationship Status: ‘I’m Very Claimed’

Since announcing her divorce from husband/manager Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams claims she has wasted no time jumping back into the dating scene.

As reported by thejasminebrand, she was rumored to have been dating a 27-year-old male earlier in the year, but later admitted to being boo’d up with an unnamed doctor.

Wendy has shared no personal details about her new love’s identity, but in a recent chat with actress LisaRaye McCoy– the daytime diva confirmed that she’s officially in a relationship.

Peep what she said below.

“Wendy Williams: So what’s goin’ on with your love life?

LisaRaye McCoy: Not a…thing!

Wendy: Really? So you’re totally eligible?

LisaRaye: Hooked like you!

Wendy: Oh, no no no! I’m getting a divorce, but I’m very claimed.

LisaRaye: You are claimed?

Wendy: I’m very claimed!”

Who is Wendy Williams’ mystery man?

Williams previously told fans on her TV show that she’s moved on to a doctor in his 50s.

“I’m not on the market anymore. I’m not in love. I don’t know how I’m doing. I’m not in love but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about,” she said, holding back tears. “It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit, I attract people of all ages.”

The gossipy TV host also had this to say about the 27-year-old ex-convict she met on her trip to LA in June.

“27-year-old boys, quite frankly, find me attractive. I get it, but when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need someone in his 50s, too, and he’s gotta work. It helps that he’s a doctor. He’s been married. His kids are in their 20s, and yes, he’s black. He’s brown-black.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE