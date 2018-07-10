Actress, LisaRaye McCoy has had a very successful career, but she hasn’t had the best luck in the love department. Her first marriage to former football player Tony Martin ended after only two years. And her second marriage to Michael Misick, the former chief minster of the Turks and Caicos Islands, went up in flames after he at the center of a corruption scandal.
But now, the actress has found love again on the hit show The Proposal, and she’s engaged!
When she heard about the ABC reality series, The Proposal, she was excited about the possibility of finding love again. So excited that she posted about it on Instagram!
That excitement looks like it paid off, because last night on the show she got engaged! After weeks of competition and finally meeting face-to-face, McCoy chose Anthony, who immediately got down on one knee and proposed!
One thought on “LisaRaye Mccoy Gets Engaged On ‘The Proposal’ [Video]”
Ummm……based on her previous marriages, after the “I Do,” I’ll give it two years. Just a hunch.