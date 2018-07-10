LisaRaye Mccoy Gets Engaged On ‘The Proposal’ [Video]

Actress, LisaRaye McCoy has had a very successful career, but she hasn’t had the best luck in the love department. Her first marriage to former football player Tony Martin ended after only two years. And her second marriage to Michael Misick, the former chief minster of the Turks and Caicos Islands, went up in flames after he at the center of a corruption scandal.

But now, the actress has found love again on the hit show The Proposal, and she’s engaged!