Russ Rant: Russ Parr’s Interesting Convo With A Trump Supporter

Russ had a rather interesting conversation with a man he realized was a white nationalist. He was on a flight with his “Make America Barack Again” on and he could tell that it bothered the man next to him. As they began to talk Russ thought to himself, “this guy doesn’t even know that he’s a white nationalist.” The man said that he believes “most whites are being discriminated against in favor of minorities,” and that confirmed his thought.

He let him finish his thoughts and then Russ let the man know, “you’re not entitled to an opportunity.” Russ believes that their fear of being replaced is from the opportunity that white families have had for generations. “The good old boy network is shrinking,” he says.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: