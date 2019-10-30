Niecy Nash Files For Divorce

Actress Niecy Nash has reached the end of the road with her husband, electrical engineer Jay Tucker. The Dailymail.com reports that teh 49-year-old ‘Claws’ actress separated from Tucker some months ago and has filed for divorce. Niecy confirmed the split on her Instagram page.

Though Nash’s post seems to express an amicable parting, the Daily Mail’s sources say the split was precipitated by Nash’ increasingly sexy appearance and her recent success.

The Daily Mail reports:

‘Niecy got a brand new body right before she went to film Claws down in New Orleans and that’s when their troubles began.

‘Jay was really uncomfortable with her graphic sex scenes on the show and that made their problems worse.

‘They were living in two different cities and Jay expressed he didn’t like his wife being in New Orleans while he was in LA.’

When the comedy-drama had its big premiere in LA in June of 2017, Tucker didn’t attend because the couple had been fighting about the show, according to the source.

And while Tucker did attend Nash’s ceremony for her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the summer of 2018, he wasn’t by her side in September when she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in When They See Us.

In her 2013 relationship advice book, “It’s Hard To Fight Naked” Nash said that performing oral sex on her husband daily was her tactic to prevent divorce.

The couple, who have no children together, married in 2011. This is Nash’s second marriage. She was formerly married to Don Nash, with whom she has three children.

PHOTOS: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: