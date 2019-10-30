Lamman Rucker To Host The Freedom Award Ceremony

If You Missed It
| 10.30.19
Dismiss

OWN Network’s Greenleaf star and entertainer, Lamman Rucker Hosting the National Civil Rights Museum’s 28th Freedom Award ceremony in Memphis tonight. He calls it “an honor” to host this event and to be back in Memphis, a city that he loves.

The ceremony will pay tribute to the organization’s 2019 honorees including, award-winning artist and activist John Legend, feminist Gloria Steinem and Nigerian activist Hafsat Abiola, for their achievements and contributions toward a better society.

 

Freedom Award Ceremony , Lamman Rucker , Memphis

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close