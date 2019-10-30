Details From Monica And Shannon Brown’s Divorce; He Keeps The House And His Name

The divorce between singer Monica and former NBA player Shannon Brown was finalized last week on October 22.

Though the divorce was pending for a while, there were very few details, aside from the fact that Shannon did not show up for the final hearing—and that he was flirting with Monica on Instagram the day before.

But now, according to The Jasmine Brand, more details about the settlement have come to light. Shannon Brown has been granted the family home they shared with their children in Georgia.

Documents state that Shannon will “be solely responsible for payment of the mortgage note, property taxes, insurance, utilities, etc.”

Monica and Shannon in happier times (Instagram)

Monica and her three children, including Laiyah, her 6-year-old daughter with Brown, have six months to relocate.

Monica will keep her vehicles, including a 2018 Maybach Mercedes and a 2016 Range Rover. Neither one of them will receive alimony, separate maintenance or spousal support from the other. According to documents, Monica will have primary physical custody of the children.

Monica also will also drop Brown and return to her maiden name, Arnold. She has already changed her IG name from @monicabrown to @monicadenise.

Neither has yet spoken publicly now that the divorce has been formally finalized.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: