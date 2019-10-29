John Legend To Remix ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’; Will Remove Problematic Elements And Promote Consent

As the weather gets colder you’ll start hearing holiday music almost everywhere. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of holiday music one song you definitely recognize (and probably secretly love) is “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”

In a new cover story with Vanity Fair, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen discuss their love, childhood traumas, favorite songs and give their thoughts on the “shitty human being” known as the President of the United States. Their two adorable kids, Luna and Miles are also featured on the cover.

In addition to providing readers with a sneak peek into the people they have become, Legend spoke about his decision to remake the holiday classic, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” minus the creepy lyrics.

Vanity Fair reports:

“Hold on, hold on,” he says, when this reporter looks skeptical about “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” It turns out that Legend has updated the lyrics with Natasha Rothwell (Insecure) and recorded it with his fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. The song’s every bit as fun and swinging as the original, and its newfound sensitivity feels genuine, not performative. “What will my friends think…” sings Clarkson. “I think they should rejoice,” Legend responds. “…if I have one more drink?” “It’s your body, and your choice.”

Co-writing a song once problematic song is not an odd move for Legend, earlier this year he was among the few artists who spoke out against R. Kelly in the documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

“He was already canceled in my mind,” he told Vanity Fair. “A few years ago, we had a party at the house and we had a DJ playing music. R. Kelly came on and I walked up to the DJ and said, ‘We don’t play him in this house.’ ”

Legend is currently working on a new album, which is set to be released in 2020. He plans to release some of the Christmas tracks this year.

