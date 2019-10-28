Michelle Obama Hits The Gym To Show Off Her Workout Routine

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama took to Instagram over the weekend to share her fitness regime.

On Sunday, Obama, 55, posted a photo of herself lifting an exercise ball while squatting at the gym. “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment,” she wrote.

“But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾,” Obama added.

While promoting her bestseller “Becoming,” Obama dished with Gayle King about how women need to “own our health.”

“It’s one of these things that no one can take from you. When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves,” she said, PEOPLE reports.

“When it comes to our health as women, we are so busy giving and doing for others that we almost feel guilty to take that time out for ourselves,” she said, getting personal about her own experiences.

“A lot of mothers will understand this, because I found myself looking around after I had my kids, and I didn’t have time for me, but my husband was at the gym every day. And I was like, well, how are you going to the gym? He was like, ‘I make time for the gym.’ I was like, what?” Obama recalled when her two daughters were babies.

“This was right when we started going to counseling, y’all, so this was one of our issues, you know? But I found myself getting mad at him because he was doing what he needed to do for him. And I think for us as women, many of us, we have a hard time putting ourselves on our own priority list, let alone at the top of it,” Obama added.

“If we don’t have our act together as women, as mothers, as grandmothers, we aren’t going to be able to get our kids on track.”

Check out the video above.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE