Jesse Williams Makes An Appearance On “Power” [WATCH]

There’s a new face coming to the set of “Power.” And it’s a familiar one.

According to “Entertainment Weekly,” Jesse Williams, known primarily for his work on “Grey’s Anatomy” is joining Starz’s hit show as Kadeem, the ex-lover and father of LaKeisha’s (La La Anthony) son, Cash.

In an advance clip from the show Kadeem, who’s tatted up all over the neck, speaks to Tommy (Joseph Sikora) to grieve LaKeisha’s death before deciding how they will move forward.

Tommy, who was planning to propose to LaKeisha, says to Kadeem, “I promise you I’m going to find out who did this sh*t. And I’m going to make it right.”

Williams is set to only appear in one episode.

While Tommy doesn’t know the person who took LaKeisha’s life, the audience knows Tasha (Naturi Naughton) character Tasha pull the trigger, killing her friend after the two of them argued.

The episode earned “Power” season high ratings with 1.38 million households tuned in.

Williams’ cameo appearance will air on Sunday, October 27 at 8 p.m. on Starz.

