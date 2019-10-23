Lamar Odom Talks Taraji, Khloe, And Drugs On “Uncensored” [WATCH]

If you’ve been paying attention to Lamar Odom, you know he released his “New York Times” best-selling memoir, “Darkness to Light” this past May.

The book infamously detailed his struggles with drug and sex addiction, as well as his recovery from a near-fatal overdose.

The book also detailed his relationships with Khloe Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson. He also admitted that he was not able to be faithful to her. Despite that fact, Odom admitted he never “connected with another Black woman as deeply as he did with” the actress. “It’s just that I met Taraji at the wrong time in my life,” he wrote.

If you’d like to know more about their time together, you’re in luck. In a recent interview on TV One’s new show “Uncensored” show, Odom got candid and explained how it went down.

“She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman,” he said in the “Uncensored” episode, adding that he even traveled to NBA games with a photo of her.

“She gave me inspiration. A Black woman, working like that, that’s just as good at her craft that I am in my craft.”

But that all changed in a flash when Khloe came into the picture. Remember, they married after only knowing each other for a month. (And we all know how that worked out.)

“This ended with Taraji because me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”

Odom’s episode of TV One’s “Uncensored” aires on Sunday, October 27 at 9 p.m.

