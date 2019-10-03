Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Cheating On Her With Multiple Women

One minute Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly were appearing on television as one happy family. The next, the couple were releasing a statement detailing their reason for filing a divorce. All of it seemed bizarre and abrupt, to say the least.

Naturally, we wanted to know what happened.

A recent article from US Weekly, could provide more insight into what caused the end of this two-year marriage.

A source told the publication, “Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya. She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

Other outlets have reported that Daly has more kids than the two Moore knew about and that there is an ex-wife in the picture as well, but none of that has yet been confirmed.

The couple released two statements, revealing the news of their separation to the public.

Moore wrote: “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

The couple married in June 2017 and welcomed their daughter, 11-month-daughter Brooklyn, with the help of IVF, on November 4, 2018.

In the trailer for season 12 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kenya tearfully shared that they were going through a really low point in their marriage.

From the looks of things, they weren’t able to climb up out of that place. Moore recently posted a social media pic of her and Brooklyn in Greece, where the housewives went on a trip that will be aired during the upcoming season.

