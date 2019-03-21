Gregg Leakes Dishes On Troubled Marriage With Nene During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Following reports that, Gregg Leakes and NeNe Leakes are no longer together and living separately, a RHOA show insider has revealed that Gregg spilled the tea about the status of their relationship on the during the reunion show taping.

“Gregg told the ladies and Andy exactly what was going on and why he talked about separating,” a show insider snitched to RadarOnline.

As previously reported, Nene dropped the bombshell that her husband “talked about separating” on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” The couple experienced a dark period amid Greg’s cancer diagnosis.

Subscribe to The Life Of Nene Leakes on YOUTUBE! Here i talk openly about Cancer, the effects it has had on my marriage and more! You really don’t know until you know! Link in my bio #myreality pic.twitter.com/p6YEvoa5di — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 18, 2019

“He explained all of the troubles he and NeNe were having. He took a lot of responsibility and really stood up for his wife,” spilled a show insider.

“It’s been a really rough day with Gregg and with me,” NeNe said on Sunday’s RHOA episode about her troubled marriage, during which footage from co-star Eva Marcille’s October wedding was aired. “When Eva said her vows, it reminded me of when we were saying our vows. Right before I came here, he talked.”

Cynthia Bailey was stunned by her admission, the report states. “Hold on, now. You guys are already in separate rooms. You’re talking about separate houses?” she asked.

“He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night, I felt like I broke because he is so mean. I get that it’s a sickness, but I can’t be talked to like that. It’s weird because you’re trying to help the sick person, but they don’t want your help. And everybody around thinks I’m bad.”

Despite Gregg threatening to end their 20-year-marriage, the source told Radar that the couple worked through their problems.

“NeNe and Gregg are doing much better, but things are still hard for them.”

