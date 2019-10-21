Things To Do In Houston While You’re In Town For The World Series

Well, Houston – you did it. You went into Spring Training as one of the prohibitive favorites to make it to the World Series and sure enough, you kept your word and made it there. The Astros, who had baseball’s best record in the regular season are set to host Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, October 22nd.

We know that D.C. travels far and wide to see their beloved Nats stay in the fight and considering how D.C. native Dave Chappelle spent two weeks in Houston, we know many a Nationals fan booked a flight from D.C. to Houston the moment Jose Altuve’s walk-off home run clanged off the boards in left-center field and the confetti began raining down.

Here’s where to find yourself a good meal and a good time in Houston to learn. Depending on how the series goes and how the weekend games are in D.C., you may do all of these things for a bit of a mid-week escape.

1. The Turkey Leg Hut

Quickly becoming one of America’s hottest chic restaurants, the Turkey Leg Hut located on Almeda in the heart of Third Ward features a wide variety of Turkey Legs, good drinks and more. Want a stuffed turkey leg smothered with mac and cheese or shrimp on top? Go for it. Want a fishbowl style drink to be merry throughout the night? Enjoy! Crab legs, funnel cakes, shrimp alfredo stuffed with dirty rice. All of it delicious, all of it delectable.

2. Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

The only museum in the United States dedicated primarily to preserving the legacy and honor of the African-American soldier, the Buffalo Soldier Museum moved to a brand new 23,000 square-foot home at the Houston Light Guard Armony in Midtown and continues to articulate, collect, display and preserve historical artifacts, documents, videos, prints and other historical memorabilia which detail the history of the brave men and women who fought in the great American wars.

3. Johnson Space Center And Space Center Houston

Look, the Nationals have already used the concept to set the stage for this year’s Fall Classic but there may be no better capsule of space exploration, wonder, amazement and modern human creativity than what stands inside of NASA these days. Open since 1963, it still remains one of the country’s major space centers for personnel training, research and more. Space Center Houston, the visitor’s center that is part Science Fair on 10 and is essentially a quarter-million square foot “educational entertainment complex” that offers an exploration into space artifacts, attractions, interactive exhibits and the retelling of the human spaceflight program.

4. The Museum District

Whether it be art cars, the children’s museum for the little ones, the museum of natural science or the sobering aspect of the Holocaust, the Museum district features plenty to dig into and offers a wide variety of so much to gander and fully take in. With Hermann Park surrounding the area, you could practically spend a day in the district taking insights and various exhibits — and also take in our version of the Chicago Bean.

That’s a solid four for a mid-week, plus there’s the occasional breakfast to grab from popular breakfast spot The Breakfast Klub and more! To see other particular places to visit, head here!

RELATED: Things To Do In D.C While You’re In Town For The World Series

Things To Do In Houston While You’re In Town For The World Series was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: