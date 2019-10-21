Black Woman Raised By White Family Says She Doesn’t Feel Black

On today’s newest edition of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk,” things get interesting all over again. The hosts: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris get into a candid conversation about transracial adoption.

On the show, they are joined by Angela Tucker, a Black woman who was raised by white parents, who opened up about something she says people “often don’t want to admit.”

And that is …?

“People often don’t admit this but a lot of Black transracial adoptees look in the mirror and are surprised when we look in the mirror and see a Black person,” she explains.

“Because we’re so used to seeing white people and we see our parents and they’re white and we love them and then we see ourselves, like, oh yeah, I forgot, I’m Black,” she continued.

Adding that while she doesn’t identify as white, “of course,” she says that it is still her “culture.”

The full episode of Jada’s incredibly popular series will tackle the “struggles” of adopting across racial lines. Check it out above.

Fans can expect new episodes of “Red Table Talk” every Monday at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

