A big honor for Dr. Bobby Jones. The Gospel Legend’s college honored him Sunday with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 40 plus years of contributions to the gospel music industry.
Jones is a Tennessee State University alum and is considered the father of gospel television.
Kirk Franklin was also on hand for the ceremony. The special recognition was a part of TSU’s annual Gospel Explosion in Kean Hall.
The event kicked off TSU’s 2019 homecoming week.
Source: WKRN
Gospel Great Bobby Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award was originally published on praisebaltimore.com