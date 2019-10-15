Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
Gospel Great Bobby Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Bobby Jones

A big honor for Dr. Bobby Jones. The Gospel Legend’s college honored him Sunday with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 40 plus years of contributions to the gospel music industry.

Jones is a Tennessee State University alum and is considered the father of gospel television.

Kirk Franklin was also on hand for the ceremony. The special recognition was a part of TSU’s annual Gospel Explosion in Kean Hall.

The event kicked off TSU’s 2019 homecoming week.

