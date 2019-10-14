Kanye West Took His Sunday Service To Howard Homecoming – And Reviews Were Mixed [VIDEO]

Howard University students were surprised with a concert Saturday morning by Kanye West, who delivered his Sunday Service for the homecoming.

According to reports, students received an email around 6 a.m. with the announcement that Ye would be on campus for an 8am performance.

West was joined by his famed gospel choir and they performed his hits “Jesus Walks,” “Fade” and more. Ye’s wife, Kim Kardashian was also in attendance, along with the couple’s kids North and Saint.

Students reactions to Yeezy were mixed, to say the least. Kanye was officially cancelled by many a year ago when he met with President Trump at the white house and gushed about being a proud card-holding member of club MAGA. He still hasn’t been forgiven for his pro-MAGA rant on SNL late last year, and for appearing on TMZ Live where he noted that “slavery was a choice.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Last week, during his Sunday Service in Utah, Kanye praised Republicans and Abraham Lincoln for freeing the slaves.

In a video from the Howard event, Kanye is seen telling the crowd: “Next time the slave nets come out, lets all try and not stand in one place.” The troubling comment was met confusion and with deep silence (see the moment via the Twitter video embed below).

Ye, then ranted about being in debt and being cancelled by the culture.

“I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God,” he said. “ As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?.”

One commenter online reacted to the West’s antics at the historical HBCU by blaming the Kardashians, writing: “Ye off them meds again. Kris Jenner is one evil bitch who deprives Ye from his meds when she wants him to trend, so their trash family is on every social media platform and gives them publicity and promo for their show.”

Another said, “Coonye got booed for making a damn fool of himself in front of actual intelligent black people… HILARIOUS.”

Kanye West “Sunday Service” At Howard Homecoming in Washington D.C. #QueensAllDay pic.twitter.com/7M2YZGCZ1v — Consequence (@ItsTheCons) October 12, 2019

Kanye said “if they throwing slave nets again how about we all don’t stand in the same place” and the guitarists face fucking sends me 😂😂😭😂😂akskksksksskskdj pic.twitter.com/BZOoFjFzXJ — 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@asia__vu) October 12, 2019

If @kanyewest is indeed at #HowardU this morning, send him to the third floor of Founder’s Library after he’s done. I have some books for him.#TheMiseducationOfTheNegro — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) October 12, 2019

Kanye West is arguably the most visible bipolar (diagnosed) person in the world. It matters how we talk about him. — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) October 12, 2019

Kanye West is arguably the most visible bipolar (diagnosed) person in the world. It matters how we talk about him. — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) October 12, 2019

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: