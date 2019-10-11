Rihanna has been with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, for over two years now. The Saudi businessman is heir to the Toyota Motors fortune in Saudia Arabia and the Middle East. She recently admitted in an Interview Magazine interview with Sarah Paulson that she’s in love and in her recent Vogue interview, she added that she’s in an exclusive relationship.

She revealed, “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

And while fans have been (im)patiently waiting for R9, it seems that the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Maison founder may have wedding bells instead of beats, on her mind. She appeared in a Go Ask Anna video, where Rihanna and Anna Wintour ask each other questions, the singer was very quick to discuss what her dream wedding dress would be.

She gushes to Wintour, “A collaboration between myself and [John] Galliano, off course,” she says.

We would love to see Rihanna the bride! She has publicly discussed wanting children on numerous occasions; however, rarely discusses weddings and a marriage. Could this be a hint that the two are thinking of tying the knot? If a Rihanna Savage x Fenty fashion show is a production…imagine what the style icons’ wedding would be like!

Rihanna Reveals Who’d Design Her Wedding Dress If And When She Walks Down The Aisle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

