Morris Day’s New Memoir Is Out Now

Morris Day of The Time, is one of those people that’s always busy and even still performing. So, that’s why Tom really wants to know how and when Day managed to sit down to write a book. But, Day says he just set aside the time and “dove in.”

The memoir, On Time: A Princely Life In Funk tells the story of his life and works in his relationship with price also. Because he and Prince grew up together, and were in the same band, he’s a big part of Day’s story. Sybil says you can “really hear Prince’s voice,” in the book.

On Time: A Princely Life In Funk is available today!

