Is Kelly Rowland Headed For Divorce?

Word on the curb is that Kelly Rowland may be single again.The 38-year-old singer has reportedly split from her husband Tim Weatherspoon after 5 years of marriage. Sources close to the singer claims they’re separated or in the process of filing for divorce, per Ace Showbiz.

Kelly has fueled the rumors and speculation about her marital status after she was spotted recently without her wedding ring.On Tuesday, October 1, the Destiny Child songstress was seen without her wedding ring on when she stepped out with her son Titan. She also ditched it for a lunch outing in West Hollywood in late September.Via Ace Showbiz:

Moreover, Kelly has been attending events alone recently, which is quite uncharacteristic of the Atlanta-born star. Asked about the separation rumors, a friend of Kelly tells MTO News, “I heard that too. But Kelly is so private, so I don’t know for sure.”

Kelly last shared a post on Instagram featuring her husband in late August.

Kelly and her manager Tim reportedly began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in Costa Rica on May 9, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon, on November 4, 2014.

Kelly recently spoke about possibly expanding her family with another kid. “Oh my gosh, my son keeps asking me for a sibling, but it’s just not (the) right timing,” she told PEOPLE.

PHOTO: PR Photos

Also On Black America Web: