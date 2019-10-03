Tamron Hall And Her Nephew Discuss Unsolved Murder Of Her Sister [WATCH]

Tamron Hall welcomed her nephew Leroy Moore, as the guest on her NBC talk show on Wednesday. Their discussion marked the first time Moore has publicly addressed the still unsolved 2004 murder of his mother, Renate.

During the show, Hall, 49, shared how her sister’s death has impacted her life and how she found the strength to cope.

“I carried much guilt for many years believing I had abandoned my sister and that I was more worried about career than family,” she said.

As reported by PEOPLE, Renate was bludgeoned to death and floating in the small backyard pool of her home in Houston, Texas. The crime occurred after years of relationships with abusive men, which her son was not aware of at the time.

“When I look back she would call me and ask, ‘Hey can you make it down for the weekend?’ and every time I drove down there would always be tension in the household and that’s kinda when I look back I realize she was calling me down there to avert that tension that was in the household,” he recalled.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Moore said he lost “everything” after his mother died when he was a young boy.

“Most of all it was just somebody to communicate with,” he explained. “Especially as a young man, your mom kind of leads you the way on how to treat women. How to handle things and how to be a good presence, and I kind of lost that with my mom. Me and mom were close.”

“This is the hardest thing to discuss publicly because we did not talk about it,” Hall said of her family. “We never discussed it. Because I didn’t know what to say.”

Moore added, “I didn’t talk about my mom’s death for a long time. I kind of just shoved it away for 10 years. I really woke up one morning and decided I had to own it.”

In 2016, Hall spoke to PEOPLE about her sister’s death, saying “For a long time I was hesitant about sharing our story,” she admitted. “I didn’t want to be another well-known person saying, ‘Look what happened to me and my family.’ But then I said, screw that. I can save a life.”

Hall recalled the man who was considered a person of interest in the investigation of her sister’s murder. She was present during a brutal altercation between him and Renate, after which “I said to her, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ ‘You’re too beautiful. Too smart. You can do better.’ All the things I’ve learned [from domestic abuse advocates], I did them all.”

Due to a lack of evidence, no arrests were made and the case remains an unsolved homicide.

“Do we know who did this to her as defined by a court of law? No,” said Hall. “But I can tell you I witnessed an act of violence and there were only two other people in that room.”

Watch below:

The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays on NBC. Check the website for times and channels in your city.

PHOTO: Tamron Hall Show

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: